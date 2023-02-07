Post Malone Drinks Beer From Fan’s Shoe – Watch

Video from a recent Post Malone performance in Sydney, Australia is going viral after the "I Like You" crooner drank a beer from a fan's shoe during the show.

Post Malone is currently serving as the opening act for the Oceania leg of legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers' Global Stadium Tour. On Feb. 5, the tour stopped at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. During Posty's set, he decided to pull off a shoey for fans. For the uninitiated, a shoey is the act of drinking a beer out of one’s shoe for the purpose of punishment, good luck or celebration.

In the clip, Post Malone clutches a low-top white sneaker while pouring the contents of a plastic red cup into it. "How did we get here?" he asks the crowd, who start a "chug" chant of encouragement before Post knocks back the soiled beer. Afterward, he bows for the crowd as they cheer him on and the soggy sneaker is returned to its rightful owner.

That wasn’t the only clip from the show to go viral. Another video shows Post Malone mouth-to-mouth with the microphone laying on the stage as he contorts his body in a strange and zoned-out fashion. Other clips show him pulling at his clothes while performing passionately for fans.

Post Malone spent most of last fall on his Twelve Carat Tour, which featured some wild moments of its own including Post injuring himself onstage on multiple occasions. He also officiated a wedding during one of his concerts.

See Video of Post Malone Doing a Shoey During a Show in Sydney, Australia Below