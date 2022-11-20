Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report

Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring.

Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone receiving the massive diamond-encrusted ring. "Wowsers!" Posty shouted with delight. "Baba Booey, Bazinga,sha-boinky, wow!" he added while looking at his newest accessory.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (Nov. 20), Bokhoor delivered the reported $500,000 ring backstage at Post's Las Vegas stop on his Twelve Carat Tour, which was on Nov. 11.

In another IG video, Bokhoor presented an up-close view of the gorgeous pinky ring. In the caption, the jeweler wrote there are 23-carat diamonds and a five-carat Emerald cut center stone GIA VVS surrounding the ring. He also named the ring "Big Papa."

Post Malone may want to change the title of his latest album to Twenty-Three Carat Toothache.

Speaking of diamonds, Posty's collaborative track "Sunflower" with Swae Lee is officially the biggest song in history. Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the 2018 tune at 17 million copies sold which surpasses Lil Nas X's 2019 ubiquitous song "Old Town Road" (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) which is at 16 million units sold.

Additionally, Post Malone's two other singles: his 2015 hit "White Iverson" and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted song "Pyscho" also have been certified diamond (10 million copies sold) by the RIAA.

Check Out a Full Close-Up of Post Malone's $500,000 Pinky Ring Below