Post Malone Performs With Bra on His Head After Fan Throws It on Stage

Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour has featured several viral moments, with the latest one coming last night when the "I Like You" rapper briefly performed with a brassiere on his head that was thrown from the crowd.

Post Malone closed out his massive tour in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena last night (Nov. 16). In one video captured of the set that has gone viral, Posty is performing his hit song "Psycho" when a bra comes flying onto the stage from the crowd. Post impressively catches undergarment instinctively then drops it. Once he sees what the item is, he puts it on his head and continues to perform for several seconds before spinning around and dropping the bra onstage while the crowd goes wild.

Post Malone's tour began back in September. During a show on Sept. 17 in St. Louis, Mo., Post Malone fell in an opening in the stage and injured himself. Though he completed the show, the rap-crooner had to be hospitalized and postponed a show in Boston. In October, he injured himself again, appearing to twist his ankle after tripping onstage during a show in Atlanta. He again continued despite the mishap.

"There's little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out," he explained to the crowd. "I just twisted up my ankle in that hole there. So, if my dance moves aren't 100 percent tonight you have to forgive me, ladies and gentleman. I'm gonna do my best."

During a show in Seattle earlier this month, Post Malone officiated a wedding for two fans at his concert.

See Post Malone Performing With a Bra on His Head at a Recent Show Below