Post Malone Says Goodbye to Marriage and Hello to New Boo

Post Malone has a new lady in his life, and he's not being shy about showing her off.

Stepping out for a good time isn't easy for a celebrity when trying to keep a low profile, but Post Malone tried his best during a recent outing at a bar in Idaho. TikTok user @gabbyzcool saw the Dallas native at Indian Creek steakhouse in Caldwell, Idaho, just a state away from where he lives in Utah, and posted video of the moment on March 2.

In the clip, Post is sitting inside on a balcony with a woman beside him. The diamond-selling artist appeared comfy and cozy with his partner, leaning into her and placing his arm on her legs as she wrapped her own arms around his. Post waved to the person filming him, clearly not trying to hide his new relationship.

"Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hit to you," the TIkTok user wrote on the video. "successful side quest @Post Malone," she added in the caption.

His new boo is Christy Lee, according to a report from TMZ on Friday (March 7). Post and Lee reportedly began dating this year after he and his former fiancée, known only as Jamie, called it quits at the end of 2024. No more marriage for Post Malone, at least for now. The new couple were seen together in Rome this past January. Like his past romance, not much is known about Lee. She does have a fashion background, interning for celebrity stylist Kristina Askerova.

In 2020, Post was publicly seen with Jamie for the first time, and fans tried to find out everything they could about the then-mystery woman. They even tracked down her Instagram account, causing her to go ghost on social media after. Two years later, Post revealed he was going to be a dad and he got engaged to Jamie, who's the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. While they've never revealed their daughter's name, he does have a tattoo of her initials, DDP, on his face.

