Travis Scott to Drop Utopia Album After His Cactus Jack Artists Release Their Projects

Fans have been waiting patiently for Travis Scott to release his fourth album Utopia, and it looks like he'll be dropping it this year.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), a video surfaced of Travis Scott pausing his show at the Cactus Jack All-Star Weekend event on Saturday (Feb. 18) to give fans an update on Utopia. In the clip, the Houston rapper-producer tells the audience that he will release Utopia after his Cactus Jack artists drop their respective projects.

"Sheck Wes you know The Scotts is on the way," Travis began. "We got Faygo about to put out a little EP that's on the way."

"And right after that Utopia is [dropping]," he added, as the crowd roared with delight at the news.

"So we came here to drop that message and I can't wait til these muthafuckas drop their shit," he concluded.

According to a Travis Scott fan Twitter page @Traviscoxt, the Cactus Jack rollout purportedly goes something like this: Don Toliver with his album Love Sick (due out Feb. 24), then Chase B's Escapism, Sheck Wes' Hell 2 Paradise, SoFaygo's tentatively titled EP and finally, Travis Scott's Utopia.

Travis has been teasing his Utopia album since early 2021. The 31-year-old artist has been working on the project since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The album was put on hold indefinitely following the deadly events at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021.

But it looks like Travis is ready to deliver some new music to his devoted fans. In the Spring 2021 issue of i-D magazine, the "Sicko Mode" rapper said the album sounds, unlike anything he's done before.

"I've been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really," told the publication about the project. "That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."

This is certainly good news for Travis Scott fans.

Watch Travis Scott Give Fans an Update on His Long-Awaited Album Utopia Below