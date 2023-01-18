These Rappers Are Earning More Respect as Producers

Being creative isn’t limited to being nice at one thing. Some artists bloom by being a jack of all trades and master of many. Most notably and as of late, a lot of coveted rappers have been making magic on the boards in addition to on the mic. And whether that typically consists of them producing music for themselves or other artists, their shared ability to cook stuff up from scratch shouldn’t go without notice.

Last year, Drake and 21 Savage’s blockbuster album, Her Loss, only had one sole feature, Travis Scott, but La Flame wasn’t the only other rapper to make an appearance. Lil Yachty was also a significant part of the project’s creation. Yachty scored co-production credits on standout cuts like "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" and "Privileged Rappers," plus others. Following the release of Her Loss, Drizzy thanked Boat for his work. "I love ya kid thank you for your time your incredible talent and your adlib game," he wrote to Yachty on Instagram.

Baby Keem is another name that jumps off the page in this regard. Keem of course laces his own beats to punch in on, but there’s also a friends and family element to his umbrella of talent. In 2021, Keem and his big cousin Kendrick Lamar dropped the Grammy award-winning "Family Ties," which Keem contributed production to. As heard there, his talent is not to be boxed in, something he stamped in a 2020 XXL interview. "I am not opposed to the title rapper, but that’s not all I do. I’m a creative," he said.

Moreover, Blxst is additionally known for his execution as a beat controller. Efforts like No Love Lost ("Gang Slide") and Before You Go (“Still Omw”) slap even harder knowing that Blxst barely outsourced to put it all together. His inspiration to be a switch-hitter came from watching his family do so. "They inspired me to want to try production," he said about his cousins in a 2021 XXL interview. "I think what sparked it for me was how natural it was…It was as if it was in my DNA already."

Big respect to those names, and there’s even more to salute. Below is a full list of modern-day rappers who are similarly just as good on the boards as they are on the mic. Disclaimer: this article doesn't contain the usual suspects like Kanye West. Rather, it highlights the new crop of talent that is following in his footsteps per se.