Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Win Best Rap Performance for ‘Family Ties’ at 2022 Grammy Awards

Baby Keem has walked away with what could likely be one of the largest feats of his career so far. Keem and his cousin Kendrick Lamar won the golden trophy for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Las Vegas and Compton-bred rhyming relatives were victorious tonight (April 3) thanks to their track "Family Ties." The win was announced during the Grammy Awards ceremony by rap vet Ludacris. Keem, who is a first-time Grammy winner as of today, was present at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena this evening and thanked his support system, the women and men who helped raise and shape him into the person he is today, as well as K-Dot and Dave Free, cofounders of pgLang, the multi-disciplinary media company the former 2020 XXL Freshman is signed to, and many more.

Baby Keem and Kung Fu Kenny bested their peers, winning over "Up" by Cardi B, "My Life" by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray, and Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit."

Keem's Melodic Blues album, which holds his now-Grammy Award-winning single, dropped on Sept. 10, 2021.

Last year, Hot Girl Meg took home the nod for her massive remix to her hit "Savage" featuring Beyoncé. Meg won over Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle ("Deep Reverence"), DaBaby ("BOP"), Jack Harlow ("Whats Poppin'"), Lil Baby ("The Bigger Picture") and the late Pop Smoke ("Dior"). "Savage (Remix)" brought Megan Thee Stallion, who won Best Rap Song as well, quite a bit of success, earning the Houston rapper her first Billboard No. 1 single in May of 2020, shortly after the surprise record arrived.

"Savage (Remix)" debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 2, right behind Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So (Remix)."

Drake was amongst the 2021 nominees for Best Rap Performance for his track "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug. However, he withdrew both of his Grammy nods for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy as well as Best Rap Performance. The reason for Drizzy removing his joints remains unclear.

Nevertheless, congrats to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for bringing home one of music's most coveted awards.