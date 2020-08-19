Where Is Kendrick Lamar’s New Album?

It's been three years, four months and two days—40 months, 174 weeks or 1,219 calendar days (whichever feels longest)—since Kendrick Lamar released a studio album. And while K-Dot's fans have been waiting patiently, he is quieter than radio silence and the internet buzzing for details. Speculation about what's to come from Kendrick hasn't stopped either.

Yesterday (Aug. 18), a leaked Kendrick track with the title "Gotta Love Me" featuring the newly inducted 2020 XXL Freshman Baby Keem surfaced via social media. The good kid, m.A.A.d. city rapper holds down the verses before Keem, who is also Kung Fu Kenny's cousin, jumps in to round out the chorus. With the leaked song, which is apparently a reference track, circulating online, it begs the question of when the fans will get a new project from Kendrick Lamar.

Since releasing Damn. three years ago, Kendrick has been heard on features on SiR's "Hair Down," "Tints" by Anderson .Paak, Nipsey Hussle's "Dedication" and Beyoncé's "Nile" for The Lion King soundtrack. Nonetheless, no song with Kendrick Lamar at the helm of the track has been released since Damn.

It's worth noting that whenever Kendrick delivers an album, it'll join his highly decorated discography, which includes four studio albums—Section.80 (2011), good kid, m.A.A.d. city (2012), To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) and Damn. (2017)—, a compilation record titled Untitled Unmastered (2016) and a soundtrack for the film Black Panther (2018) since getting his start in 2010. All of which were released under the record label Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermatch/Interscope Records.

While there are only slithers of details surrounding K-Dot's forthcoming LP, XXL breaks down everything we know about the long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar.