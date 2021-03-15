Lil Wayne Says ‘F@k the Grammys’

Lil Wayne isn't feeling the Grammy Awards and hopped on Twitter today to share his thoughts on the annual celebratory event.

On Monday afternoon (March 15) , Weezy tweeted, "Fuk the Grammys."

It's unclear what exactly prompted the message from the New Orleans rhymer, but he isn't the first artist to speak against the coveted award show in the last few weeks.

liltunechi via Twitter

Last week, a report from The New York Times claimed that The Weeknd will be boycotting the Grammy Awards going forward after the Recording Academy failed to nominate his No. 1 Billboard 200 album After Hours or his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 record "Blinding Lights. "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," the crooner told the publication in a statement. Abel called out the Grammys last November as well.

Weezy F. Baby can now be added to the list of artists who have unapologetically called out the Grammys such as Jay-Z, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator.

Although Wayne isn't feeling the Grammys—to put it mildly—he's walked away with a few gramophones throughout his career. He's been nominated 24 times and has been victorious five of the 24: Best Rap Solo Performance for "A Milli" (2008), Best Rap Performance by Duo or Group for "Swagga Like Us" (2008), Best Rap Song for "Lollipop" (2008), Best Rap Album for Tha Carter III (2008) and Best Rap Performance for "No Problem" (2017).

Tunechi also made his Grammy stage debut in 2008, performing "Swagger Like Us" with T.I., Jay-Z, M.I.A. and Kanye West. He hit the stage a second time that evening to perform "Tie My Hands" with Robin Thicke and later participated in a medley of "Big Chief" and "My Feet Can't Fail Me Now" with Thicke, Allen Toussaint and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band as a tribute to Lil Wayne's hometown and the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's team for a comment.

See Every Winner of Best Rap Album Grammy Award