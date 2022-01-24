Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ With Future and Young Thug Wins Video of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

Drake's hilarious visual for "Way 2 Sexy" with Future and Young Thug has earned the winning spot in the Video of the Year category for the XXL Awards 2022.

Today (Jan. 24), Drizzy’s clip was revealed as the top choice among the nominated videos by Baby Keem ("Family Ties" featuring Kendrick Lamar), Cardi B ("Up"), Megan Thee Stallion ("Thot Sh*t"), Internet Money ("His & Hers" featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert), Lil Nas X ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)") and Tyler, The Creator ("Lumberjack").

The video, which dropped in 2021, features Drake pretending to be several pop culture icons including Michael Jackson and Rambo. In one scene, Drizzy, Hendrix, Thugger and NBA baller Kawhi Leonard dress up in white suits, channeling the Backstreet Boys in a desert. The visual brings to life the track from the Toronto rap star's latest album, Certified Lover Boy, which was one of the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021 and earned Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022. "Way 2 Sexy" was also nominated in the Song of the Year category.

In addition to Video of the Year and Album of the Year, Drake also won Artist of the Year.

The lauded rhymer was selected by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of dozens of music industry execs, insiders and power players including South Coast Music Group founder Arnold Taylor, Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Victor Victor Worldwide CEO Steven Victor, Executive Vice President at RCA Records Carolyn Williams, Co-CEO of Ebony Sun Entertainment Chaka Zulu, Executive Vice President at Island Records LaTrice Burnette and others. Plus, veteran rappers and producers like Fat Joe, Just Blaze, Bun B, 2 Chainz, Mike Dean, Jeezy, Juicy J and Lil’ Kim.

The distinguished board chose the winners for the 11 categories for this year's awards including Artist of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Performer of the Year, Video of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Album of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year and Song of the Year. The People's Champ Award, however, was voted on by the fans, who had the choice between 20 of some of the top rappers in the rap game.

Congrats to Drake, Future and Young Thug on winning Video of the Year.