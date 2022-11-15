Kendrick Lamar, Future, Pusha T and More Nominated for Best Rap Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and some of your favorite hip-hop artists garnered nods in the Best Rap Album category.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the nominees that could become potential winners for the forthcoming Grammy Awards ceremony. This year's Best Rap Album nominees are Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Pusha T for It's Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You and DJ Khaled for God Did.

K-Dot, in particular, has been nominated for Grammy Awards in the past. The Compton, Calif. rhymer has been nominated 39 times and won 14 trophies, including a shared Best Rap Performance Grammy for "Family Ties" with his cousin Baby Keem at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Future has four previous nominations, winning Best Rap Performance in 2019 for the track "King's Dead" with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and James Blake. Pusha T has four nominations under his belt as well, including being up for Best Rap Album with Daytona in 2019. This will be Jack Harlow's fourth time up for a Grammy, and DJ Khaled's fifth, with the We the Best producer winning in 2020 for his song "Higher" with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle.

Tyler, The Creator nabbed the Best Rap Album trophy for Call Me If You Get Lost at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The charismatic rapper beat out Kanye West’s Donda album, Nas' King’s Disease II and J. Cole's The Off-Season for the honor.

This year's Best Rap Album category is very competitive, so it will be difficult to predict who will bring home the golden gramophone. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 5, 2023 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Check Out the Best Rap Album Nominee Announcement From The Recording Academy Below