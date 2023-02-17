Travis Scott Thrown Out in Close Call at First Base During His Celebrity Softball Game – Watch

Travis Scott put on for the city of Houston with a celebrity softball game and video is going viral of the rapper getting thrown out at first base.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation, in partnership with Project HEAL, hosted the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, which featured a home run derby and softball game. The softball game featured Travis, Metro Boomin, former NBA players Tracy McGrady and Steve Francis, and retired NFL players Andre Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Vince Young and others.

Video of Travis Scott at bat is going viral. In the clip (below), the Texas native steps up to the plate and smacks a short grounder. Travis jets to first base and gets there a split-second after the ball arrives and he is called out by the first-base umpire. The Astroworld rhymer appears to stomp in frustration over being called out and strolls back to the dugout.

Proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will benefit the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, a program that gives financial support to seniors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Travis Scott first announced his Project HEAL initiative last March, a program that centers around helping out the youth. Last May, Travis donated $1 million in scholarships to 100 HBCU seniors through Project HEAL to ensure they graduated. He also donated proceeds from a Nike drop to the campaign.

See Video of Travis Scott Getting Thrown Out at First Base in His Celebrity Softball Game Below