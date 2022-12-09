Metro Boomin is setting the record straight after streaming services were putting the wrong lyrics on his new Heroes & Villains album.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Metro Boomin hopped on Twitter to display his displeasure over wrong lyrics appearing on his album, specifically the song "Feel The Fiyaaaah" featuring Takeoff and A$AP Rocky, despite the grueling process he went through to make sure they were correct.

"I spent hours typing out the lyrics to every song so that you all would have the right information and someone in an office somewhere STILL managed to upload the wrong shit smh wtf is a pink front bezel," the Atlanta-based super producer tweeted.

"The correct lyrics should be up for all songs now," he continued. "My brother [Takeoff] really rapped A-Z and said 'No sleep, X out the Z’s' not 'asap disease.'"

"They got kids out here making thousands of tik toks with the wrong lyrics," he added with a woozy face emoji.

"That’s prob my first time ever using that emoji too," he added.

Metro Boomin's sophomore album Heroes & Villains dropped on Dec. 2. The album features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more. The LP is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Sunday (Dec. 11), ousting Taylor Swift's Midnights.

Metro isn't the first artist to complain about lyrics being wrong recently. Last month, Chris Brown hopped on Instagram and corrected lines that streaming services and fans were getting wrong from his hit single "Under the Influence."

See Metro Boomin's Twitter Post Correcting Wrong Lyrics From His New Album Below