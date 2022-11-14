Chris Brown Corrects People Saying His ‘Under the Influence’ Lyrics Wrong

Chris Brown is setting the record straight after fans are continuing to get the lyrics wrong to his latest hit single "Under the Influence."

On Monday (Nov. 14), Chris Brown shared a message on his Instagram Story in response to two lines in the song that fans and platforms that transcribe the lyrics have been getting incorrect.

"They been messing up lyrics lately on these music platforms... YALL BEEN HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH UNDER THE INFLUENCE...," Chris Brown wrote.

He then provided the correct annotation

"ITS: fu**ing Robitussin. And it's YOU BODY LIGHTWEIGHT SPEAKS TO ME," he added with serveral crying laughing emojis.

Chris Brown corrects Under the Influence lyrics. chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

"Under the Influence" was initially released in 2019 and appeared on the extended version of Chris Brown's Indigo album. The song got new life via TikTok earlier this year. In September, it debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was certified platinum by the RIAA on Oct. 10.

Fans have apparently been getting the lyrics to the song wrong for months, if not years.

"On 'Under The Influence' I was saying 'Your body language speaks to meeee' Actual lyrics; 'Your body light weight speaks to me,'" one person wrote after Breezy's revelation along with several crying laughing emojis.

"I really just looked up the lyrics to ‘Under The Influence‘ and where tf are you guys getting 'fucking , rubbing , touching' from?" another person Tweeted about people getting the Robitussin line wrong.

"Under the Influence" currently sitting at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See Reactions to Chris Brown's "Under the Influence" Lyrics Below