Video Shows Brawl During Chris Brown Concert, Leaving Woman Unconscious

A shocking fight video has surfaced following a Chris Brown concert over the weekend. The clip shows a brawl during Brown's show with a woman knocked unconscious and laying on the floor.

On Tuesday (Aug. 30), TMZ posted a video featuring a woman knocked out cold on the floor while two men were fighting near her. In the clip, several people ran to assist the woman, while others tried to pull the two men apart to no avail.

According to a TMZ report, the fight happened at Chris Brown’s concert on Friday (Aug. 26) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Eyewitnesses told the media outlet that initially the fight started between two women in the front section of the venue as Brown was about to wrap up his performance. Then two men jumped into the fight and one of them punched the woman, knocking her unconscious.

Several people dragged the woman to the side of the arena and tried to revive her, but she wouldn't wake up. As for Brown, the R&B superstar was unaware that a brawl was happening in the audience.

In a statement to XXL, the Inglewood Police Department said they spoke to the injured woman and they have opened an investigation into the incident. The statement reads:

"Inglewood Police Officers were called to respond to Centinela Hospital to take a report from a female assault victim, at around midnight and after the concert had ended. Officers arrived at the hospital as the victim was being discharged from treatment. A report was taken and the case is currently under investigation.

There is no further information and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Inglewood Police Department, Detective Bureau, 310-412-5240."

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown’s reps for comment.

Watch the Chris Brown Concert Brawl, Which Left a Woman Unconscious Below