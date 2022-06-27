Here Are 21 Great Hip-Hop Songs With House Music Samples You Should Know
House music being celebrated in new songs from big-time acts like Drake and Beyoncé has turned into a huge conversation as of late, but the fast-paced, drum and hi-hat-riddled genre has always had a home in popular music. To draw a more direct line, it’s always been part of music that was started by Black people. House started in the late 1970s, by black Chicago DJs and producers. The soul of it, not lost at all with its use of futuristic electronic sounds, translates right into hip-hop. As time has evolved, so has the music. While house is dance music at its core, other elements like techno have been sprinkled into it over the years, but ultimately, those are genres that exist on their own. And, while it may feel like hip-hop is on the verge of a house takeover, the reality is, it’s never left.
Way back in 2006, T.I. released the song "Why You Wanna," the second single from his then- new album, King. The track was somewhat out of the ordinary for the rapper. It was a semi-romantic tale of whisking a woman away from her man, with a beat that samples one of the most popular house songs ever. "Why You Wanna" uses elements from Crystal Waters' "Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)," which was the No. 8 song in the country in 1991, and continues to be seen as a landmark house record. Part of the reason T.I.’s song earned both a gold plaque and became one of his timeless commercial songs is due to the sample and honoring a track that so many hip-hop fans heard growing up.
When it comes to Azealia Banks, she's been one of the pioneers of women in rap to incorporate house into her music. In 2011, her breakthrough track "212" featured the Harlem rhymer displaying her quick-fire delivery and dropping witty bars over Lazy Jay's 2009 beat for "Float My Boat." She also showed love to Machinedrum's knocking 2012 track "DDD" on her own "1991."
Of course, the evolved sounds of house are still in hip-hop. Drake’s recent foray into the genre, Honestly, Nevermind, has bought that conversation to life. The album is mostly house songs in and of itself, but only one track, "Currents," samples an offshoot of house. About a minute in, "Currents" includes DJ Blaqqstar and Rye Rye’s "Shake It To The Ground," looping Rye Rye’s voice for the rest of the song. "Shake It To The Ground" is a Jersey Club song, a version of house that incorporates rap and is directly tied to regional dance styles. So, realistically, "Currents" is a Jersey Club record, right down to the genre’s trademark use of Trillville’s 2004 hit "Some Cut" bed squeaks throughout the beat.
Check out the list below, packed with rap songs that sample popular house songs and find some new favorites in the bunch. From Azealia Banks to Ol' Dirty Bastard and more, here are 21 great hip-hop songs with house music samples you should know,
"Fade"Kanye West featuring Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign
House Music Sample: Mr. Fingers' 1985 song "Mystery of Love"
Listen to Mr. Fingers' "Mystery of Love"
"She Wants to Move (Native Tongues Remix)"N.E.R.D. featuring Common, Mos Def, De La Soul and Q-Tip
House Music Sample: Jungle Brothers' 1988 song "I’ll House You"
"Cuttin Headz"Ol' Dirty Bastard featuring RZA
House Music Sample: DHS' 1990 song "House of God"
"212"Azealia Banks featuring Lazy Jay
House Music Sample: Lazy Jay's 2009 song "Float My Boat"
"Currents"Drake
House Music Sample: DJ Blaqqstar and Rye Rye's 2007 song "Shake It To The Ground"
"Truffle Butter"Nicki Minaj featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
House Music Sample: Maya Jane Coles' 2010 song "What They Say"
"Why You Wanna"T.I.
House Music Sample: Crystal Waters' 1991 song "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)"
"Flowers"Kanye West
House Music Sample: Marshall Jefferson and On the House's 1986 song "Move Your Body"
"1991"Azealia Banks
House Music Sample: Machinedrum's 2012 song "DDD"
"Take Care"Drake featuring Rihanna
House Music Sample: Jamie xx and Gil Scott-Heron's 2011 song "I’ll Take Care of U"
"Jump"Lupe Fiasco featuring Gizzle
House Music Sample: Gigi D’Agostino's 1999 song "Bla Bla Bla"
"I Love It"Kanye West featuring Lil Pump and Adele Givens
House Music Sample: Alexander O’Neal's 1991 song "What Is This Thing Called Love (Dee Red Zone
Remix)"
"Custom Made (Give It To You)"Lil' Kim
House Music Sample: Lil Louis' 1989 song "French Kiss"
"Superstarr Pt. Zero"K-Os
House Music Sample: Soho's 1989 song "Hot Music (Jazz Mix)"
"Vice City"Jay Rock featuring Black Hippy
House Music Sample: Deadmau5's 2009 song "Strobe"
"Vendetta"Vic Mensa
House Music Sample: Demon and Heartbreaker's 2000 song "You Are My High"
"Whole Lotta Lovin'"Mustard featuring Travis Scott
House Music Sample: CeCe Peniston's 1991 song “Finally”
"Twerkulator"City Girls
House Music Sample: Cajmere's 1992 song "Percolator"
"Show Me"Kid Ink featuring Chris Brown
House Music Sample: Robin S's 1992 song "Show Me Love (Stonebridge Mix)"
"Shining"DJ Khaled featuring Jay-Z and Beyoncé
House Music Sample: Osunlade's 2013 song "Dionne"
"Wiggle It"French Montana featuring City Girls
House Music Sample: Nightcrawlers' 1992 song "Push the Feeling On (The Dub of Doom)"