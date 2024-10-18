GloRilla’s Glorious Album Is Getting Praise From High Places

GloRilla has had another breakout year in 2024. The Memphis, Tenn. rapper released the mixtape Ehhhthang, Ehhhthang in April, which featured the Billboard Hot 100 hits "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be." She followed that up with the release of her debut album Glorious on Oct. 11 that includes to Top 40 hit "TGIF." The Glo up is real and some big names are taking notice and giving the "F.N.F." rapper praise.

Back in June, Rihanna shared a video on social media rapping the lyrics to "TGIF" to her children's father A$AP Rocky in a hilarious clip that can be seen below.

On Monday (Oct. 14), Grammy-winning country artist and fellow Tennessee native Jelly Roll gave Glo props on her full-length LP.

"Yoooo @GloTheofficial your album is amazing - please put me on the next one," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I know we kept barely missing each other in LA but the next one we gotta lock in. So happy for you and your success. You deserve all the good coming your way. Praying for y’all and sending love."

Glo responded to the message, "Thx so much [heart emojis] hell yea you going on da next one lol we gotta go up fa Tennessee one time!!!!!!"

Things are only looking up for the CMG rapper who is fresh off a performance at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards where she was nominated for Hustler of the Year and Impact Track for "Yeah Glo!"

Check out big-name artists giving GloRilla props below.

See Important Musicians Shouting Out and Praising GloRilla's Music

Taylor Swift

Rihanna

Jelly Roll

Rod Wave