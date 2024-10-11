Rod Wave, GloRilla, DeJ Loaf and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Rod Wave, GloRilla, DeJ Loaf and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music has been dropping like leaves in October and the stacked slate continues. This week, a top-selling Florida rap-crooner puts out what he hopes will be his fourth consecutive No. 1 album, one of the most popular female rappers out delivers her new LP, a breadwinner from Detroit offers up her sophomore album following a long hiatus and more.

Rod Wave Drops Final Lap Album

Rod Wave has quietly been one of the best-selling rap artists of the last half-decade and he hopes to keep the momentum going with his new album Last Lap. The 23-song offering features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and Rylo Rodriguez and includes the previously released singles "Passport Junkie" and "Fall Fast in Love." In promotion of the album, Rod will be hitting the road once again on the aptly titled Last Lap Tour, which will also include special guests Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic.

GloRilla Delivesr Glorious Album

GloRilla has been having a breakout year in 2024. So, there's no better time for the Memphis, Tenn. rapper to release her debut studio album Glorious. Coming in hot off the big singles "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be," which appeared on her April mixtape Ehhhthang, Ehhhthang, the latest edition to Glo's growing body of work includes the single "Hallon" and is packed with guest appearances from Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Bossman Dlow, T-Pain and more.

DeJ Loaf's End of Summer Album Arrives

It's been a minute since DeJ Loaf fans got a full-length project from the Detroit rapper and now the wait is finally over. Following a four-year hiatus, DeJ returns to introduce the fall with her sophomore album End of Summer. The "Try Me" rapper delivers 13 new vibes with assistance from Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Babyface Ray, Kash Doll and others. DeJ previewed the album with the singles "BNB" and "Miami Flow."

Listen to all the new projects from Curren$y and DJ.Fresh, Dom Kennedy, BigXThaPlug and more below.

  • Last Lap

    Rod Wave
    Alamo
  • Glorious

    GloRilla
    CMG/Interscope
  • End of Summer

    DeJ Loaf
    Fomily Foundation/Sounds Like Home
  • Piece by Piece (Music From the Motion Picture)

    Pharrell
    Focus Features LLC / Columbia Records
  • Class of 95

    Dom Kennedy
    The OPM Company
  • The Encore

    Curren$y and DJ.Fresh
    Fresh in the Flesh/Jet Life/Empire
  • Take Care

    BigXthaPlug
    BigXthaPlug / United Master
  • Rich Forever 5

    Rich The Kid, Famous Dex and Jay Critch
    RTK./gamma.
  • HGG4

    Bizarre and Foul Mouth
    Readhead/Middle Finger Music
  • TMZ

    Trauma Tone, Money Man and Zaytoven
    Black Circle / Empire
  • Brooklyn Cowboy

    Gashi
    Orca Sound Records
  • Deutsche Marks IV

    Willie The Kid and V Don
    The Fly LLC/Serious Soundz
