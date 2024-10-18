Drake Is Rapping in Spanish on New Song and No One Knows What to Think

Drake is rapping totally in Spanish on Chino Pacas' new song "Modo Capone" featuring Fuerza Regida and the reactions are all over the place.

On Friday (Oct. 18), Mexican artist Chino Pacas released his new album Que Sigan Llegando las Pacas, which surprisingly features Drake on the song "Modo Capone" with Fuerza Regida. However, instead of rapping in English, The Boy tries his hand at rapping totally en Espanol.

"The nympho baby calls me/She wants me in hеr bed, strawberries and cocainе/Travis is playing/I like to wear Cuban chains, money is power," Drizzy raps on the chorus, translated to English.

On the second verse Drake rhymes, "You look better with me/I've got some girls texting me on the phone/Back in Culiacán, washing money from the big guy/And the weed is Tusi, I'm feeling high/Baby, pretty girl, tell me now/Everyone says 'Daddy,' but I want no love/Fleeing to Toronto, the big guy's territory/You can see a Rolex on his wrist, a big score."

This is not Drake's first time tapping in with a Latin artist and dropping Spanish bars. Back in 2018, he rapped in Spanish on Bad Bunny's "Mia."

Drake's contribution to the song is getting mixed reviews on social media.

"Drake's spanish is worser than ever," one person noted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"That spanish drake song is straight heat idc i fucc with it. Mexican narco type music>>>," someone else opined.

"Okay so far, I’ve heard some Spanish speakers say it’s bad, and others say he did good lol," another post reads. "The Latin community’s opinions are divided and I’m wondering which is it? Ofc Drake-Kendrick bias could feed into it."

