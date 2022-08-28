Chris Brown Look-Alike Is Allegedly Charging $1,500 for Meet and Greets

The celebrity look-alike trend is getting out of control. Apparently, a Chris Brown look-alike is reportedly charging $1,500 for meet and greets.

On Thursday (Aug. 25), Twitter user @LilWhoady_ posted an image on her timeline of a Chris Brown doppelgänger with the caption, "Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500." The photo went viral over the weekend with several gossip websites re-posting the image.

Some people have identified the alleged Chris Brown impersonator as @tysonwuthi on Instagram. However, according to reports, he claims that someone is spreading lies about him charging a much higher fee for his events than the $1,000 the real-life Brown charges at his meet and greets.

"THESE ARE ALL LIES ABOUT ME...I HAVEN’T MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH ANYONE," he reportedly wrote in all caps on his Instagram Stories. "I WOULD NEVER DO THAT.. THE MEDIA LIES TO YOU JUST TO MAKE THAT FANS GET MAD AT ME..DON’T BELIEVE IT."

Nevertheless, fans had something to say about the Breezy look-alike allegedly charging more money at his meet and greets than the real-life R&B superstar.

"$1500 for a meet & greet?!?? Miss me with the BS," tweeted one fan.

"Who is the whole hell is paying 1500 for photo session," wrote another person. "After all the money spent on tickets this is an insult to fans. But, if the fans want to pay it, it isn't my business."

Other people went on social media to poke fun at the person's likeness of CB.

"That’s Hash Brown," joked one person on Instagram.

Read More Reactions to Chris Brown Look-Alike Allegedly Charging $1,500 at Meet and Greets Below