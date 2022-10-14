Chris Brown ‘Under the Influence’ Lyrics – Listen to Song
Chris Brown is going viral for all of the right reasons. The R&B singer's 2019 song "Under the Influence" has gone viral on TikTok and has been the No. 1 song on Apple Music for the past couple of weeks.
The Kiddominant-produced tune features C. Breezy being addicted to his lover's passionate love-making skills and fiending for her to come over to his place to cure his fix. The song is from Brown's 2019 album Indigo.
The drowsy track has inspired TikTokers to post dance videos of them dancing in a slow and grinding way as if they are under the influence of some kind of drug. Watch below.
@enola.bedard Dancing in front of a group of people to see their reaction…. Did they pass the vibe check? w/ @JUSTIN #undertheinfluence #chrisbrown ♬ Under The Influence - Chris Brown
Interestingly, Chris Brown went viral last year for his song when he visited popular YouTube choreographer/dancer Nicole Kirkland's studio and watched several dancers perform their own sexy renditions of "Under the Influence" for him. Watch the sensual visual below.
Three years after its release, people are still under the influence of Breezy's seductive track.
Check Out the Lyrics to Chris Brown's Song "Under the Influence" Below
[INTRO]
Kido, Kido
Kido on the beat, better run it back
[VERSE 1]
Fuckin' Robitussin
I don't know why this shit got me lazy right now, yeah
Can't do Percocets or Molly
I'm turnin' one, tryna live it up here right, right, right
[PRE-CHORUS]
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh yeah
Bring it over to my place
And you be like
"Baby, who cares?"
But I know you care
Bring it over to my place
[CHORUS]
You don't know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight, speaks to me
I don't know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight, speaks to me
[POST-CHORUS]
Yeah
Yeah
[VERSE 2]
I can make it hurricane on it
Hunnid bands, make it rain on it
Tie it up, put a chain on it
Make you tattoo my name on it, oh
Make you cry like a baby, yeah
Let's Go Pro and make a video, yeah
Make you cry like a baby, yeah
Let's Go Pro and make a video
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah
[PRE-CHORUS]
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh yeah
Bring it over to my place
And you be like
"Baby, who cares?"
But I know you care
Bring it over to my place
[CHORUS]
You don't know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight, speaks to me
I don't know what you did, did to me
Your body lightweight, speaks to me
[OUTRO]
Baby, you can
Ride it, ooh yeah
And you be like
"Baby, who cares?"
But I know you care