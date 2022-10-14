Chris Brown ‘Under the Influence’ Lyrics – Listen to Song

Chris Brown is going viral for all of the right reasons. The R&B singer's 2019 song "Under the Influence" has gone viral on TikTok and has been the No. 1 song on Apple Music for the past couple of weeks.

The Kiddominant-produced tune features C. Breezy being addicted to his lover's passionate love-making skills and fiending for her to come over to his place to cure his fix. The song is from Brown's 2019 album Indigo.

The drowsy track has inspired TikTokers to post dance videos of them dancing in a slow and grinding way as if they are under the influence of some kind of drug. Watch below.

Interestingly, Chris Brown went viral last year for his song when he visited popular YouTube choreographer/dancer Nicole Kirkland's studio and watched several dancers perform their own sexy renditions of "Under the Influence" for him. Watch the sensual visual below.

Three years after its release, people are still under the influence of Breezy's seductive track.

Check Out the Lyrics to Chris Brown's Song "Under the Influence" Below

[INTRO]

Kido, Kido

Kido on the beat, better run it back

[VERSE 1]

Fuckin' Robitussin

I don't know why this shit got me lazy right now, yeah

Can't do Percocets or Molly

I'm turnin' one, tryna live it up here right, right, right

[PRE-CHORUS]

Baby, you can

Ride it, ooh yeah

Bring it over to my place

And you be like

"Baby, who cares?"

But I know you care

Bring it over to my place

[CHORUS]

You don't know what you did, did to me

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

I don't know what you did, did to me

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

[POST-CHORUS]

Yeah

Yeah

[VERSE 2]

I can make it hurricane on it

Hunnid bands, make it rain on it

Tie it up, put a chain on it

Make you tattoo my name on it, oh

Make you cry like a baby, yeah

Let's Go Pro and make a video, yeah

Make you cry like a baby, yeah

Let's Go Pro and make a video

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

[PRE-CHORUS]

Baby, you can

Ride it, ooh yeah

Bring it over to my place

And you be like

"Baby, who cares?"

But I know you care

Bring it over to my place

[CHORUS]

You don't know what you did, did to me

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

I don't know what you did, did to me

Your body lightweight, speaks to me

[OUTRO]

Baby, you can

Ride it, ooh yeah

And you be like

"Baby, who cares?"

But I know you care