T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has ‘Princess Complex’ After Breezy Complains About Lack of Support for New Album

T-Pain called out Chris Brown due to Breezy's complaints that he didn't get the proper support for his new Breezy album.

T-Pain recently sat down for a Twitch interview with DJ Akademiks on Monday night (July 11). During the convo, the topic of CB venting over his subpar albums sales came up, and T-Pain said the Virginia crooner has a "princess complex," which causes Brown to act out.

"That is my muthafuckin nigga," T-Pain prefaced his statement. "But I know what his faults are. Chris Brown has the princess complex. Now, a lot of niggas don't know what the princess complex is... So, basically, the princess complex is when a young girl grows up in a family or in her surroundings where every day she gets called a princess. She gets called pretty. The prettiest girl in the world, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah."

He continued, "The princess complex is when you not only get what you want, you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing absolutely-fucking-nothing. And just being pretty...The second that the first real muthafucka come up to you and say, 'Hey, you ain't that fucking pretty,' it's over. Breakdown. Twitter outrage, everything. Now, this is my nigga. And I'm not saying that he has this. I'm saying...If he put out the tweets that I saw. If that was actually him. Then, yeah. Maybe there's a little princess aspect to it."

T-Pain is referencing the Instagram Story messages Chris Brown put up following the release of his new Breezy album, which debuted at a lower than expected No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 72,000 equivalent album sales in the first week.

“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” Brown wrote in one post. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].”

Brown added in another post, “I’m back on my gangsta shit...It’s BRACKIN at all Times.”

Watch T-Pain Opining on Chris Brown's Response to Breezy Support Below