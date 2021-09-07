T-Pain has called Kanye West out for stealing his lyrics after ’Ye called the line corny.

During the Tallahassee, Fla. rapper's livestream via Twitch on Sept. 1, T-Pain recounted the story when ’Ye practically stole his rap line from his song "Danger," which appeared on Pain's Prevolver mixtape.

"Let me talk about a time that one of my corny lines got stolen," Pain began. "I’m so prepared for this, and I love this. Bro, Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened that his was better than mine. Because mine was out. I was working on Watch The Throne and I was so proud of my new mixtape that I had coming, and it was mostly rap. There was a lot of rap on my shit. And I was showing Kanye my shit to be like, ‘Is this good rap?’ I really wanted his fucking opinion. I was dying. It’s fucking Kanye bro, you know what I’m saying? I got a chance to show Kanye my fucking raps?"

The "I Like Dat" rhymer continued: "And he’s not like super hip to my raps. He’s not been a fan of mine long enough to know that I actually rap, too. And I get a chance to show him how I rap. It was either Prevolver—it was one of the Pre mixtapes before I released it. And on one of the songs I said, ‘I got beef like two burgers, you niggas win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Now, keep in mind the Winslow family, right. Corny as fuck. I knew it was corny when I said it."

Pain's line references the 1990's sitcom Family Matters.

T-Pain went on to admit that Kanye agreed that Pain's line on the song was corny. However, a portion of the Auto-Tune pioneer's bar ended up on ’Ye's "Dark Fantasy" from his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

"Kanye confirmed it," Pain explained. "He was like, 'Don’t ever say anything like that.' Then after that, one of his bars was, 'Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low.' And I was like, 'Did this nigga try to get me to not say my shit so he could say it?'…I was like, 'Bro, that’s my bar.' He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, 'Don’t say that.'"

T-Pain added, "So this is why I say corny lines ’cause in my heart, I know they’re corny. But if the right person says it, it’s not corny anymore apparently. When a nigga getting lifted to the fucking ceiling like a God with a light shining down on him, and y’all niggas is paying $50 for fucking chicken fingers to listen to a fucking unfinished album. Twice. All of a sudden I’m hating because, 'You can’t fill up the stadium.' Yes I can, I’ve done it. But I’m also letting people hear fucking finished songs.”

T-Pain's Prevolver tape came out in May of 2011 while Yeezy's MBDTF came out about six months prior in November of 2010.

Pain calling out Kanye comes days after up-and-coming clothing brand Infinity G8ds accused ’Ye of ripping off their designs for his Donda album listening merch after telling the makers of the brand that he thought their logo was "dope."

Check out T-Pain speaking on Kanye calling his bar corny below.

Scroll down to compare T-Pain's line on "Danger" with Kanye's on "Dark Fantasy."