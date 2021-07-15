Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain’s Rant About New Rappers Sounding the Same

Dr. Dre concurs with T-Pain's notion that newer artists need to diversify their sound because their sonics and cadences are far too similar.

In an Instagram post shared by The Jasmine Brand on Wednesday (July 14), the legendary beatmaker agreed with a rant the AutoTune trailblazer went on last week about newer age artists sounding identical.

"Shoutout to @tpain!!," newly single Dr. Dre says in the beginning of his comment. "I'm here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he's right. I know and feel exactly what you're saying."

On July 6, T-Pain did a lengthy, five-hour livestream on his Twitch channel where he previewed snippets of music sent to him by artists trying to make a name for themselves. However, he grew frustrated after songs he played emulated artists like Juice Wrld and Drake, urging the rappers to "show him something different."

"You know when your shit sounds like somebody else's shit," Pain says. "You're making it because you think... Because you're in the studio like, 'What's the No. 1 record right now? We need to make another one of those.'"

"Stop!," the "I Like Dat" rapper scolds. "Just do something else. Just... Goddamnit. Do some different music. We have all the shit that you're doing. We already have it. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it, Lil Baby is already doing it, DaBaby is already doing it. It's literally two niggas with Baby in their names that's already doing the music that you want. Do something else! Do something else! That's it! That's all we want! Do something else!"

T-Pain was far from finished. "Holy shit," he continues to lament. "We have it. We have it already. You don't have to do that music anymore. We have the music already. We have Lil Baby, we have DaBaby, we have Lil Uzi Vert, we have Lil Yachty. We have Lil everybody. Do something else. Holy shit."

"Stop sending me this bullshit," the rapper adds. "And then get mad when I don't like it. Jesus goddamn tap dancing Christ."

Pain is fed up with the lack of originality in music these days and you can see his rant below around the 3:30:27-mark.



