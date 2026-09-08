T-Pain Sues Akon’s Konvict Entertainment for Nearly $500,000 in Unpaid Royalties

T-Pain has hit Akon's Konvict Entertainment imprint with a major lawsuit over nearly $500,000 of unpaid royalties owed to him.

The Grammy-winning rapper-singer is suing Akon's label, Konvict Entertainment, for back royalties owed, according to documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 8). In an 80-page filing that was filed in Fulton County Superior Court on Sept. 4, Teddy P alleges that Konvict Entertainment owes him $489,047 from a $1.3 million royalty payment it received on March 30, 2026, from Zomba Recordings (a distributor).

T-Pain, born Faheem Rasheed Najm, claims in his lawsuit that he made multiple unsuccessful attempts to collect the royalties owed to him. On June 2, 2026, the 41-year-old artist was instructed to reach out to BuVision—an independent label managed by Akon's younger brother Abou "Bu" Thiam—to collect the outstanding balance. T-Pain alleges that after attempting to contact BuVision on June 12, 2026, without success, he was left with no other option but to file a lawsuit against Konvict Entertainment.

This is the second time T-Pain has sued Akon's label for violating the terms of their original 2005 recording agreement and allegedly reneging on their July 2025 settlement deal from the first lawsuit that T-Pain filed in June of 2018.

T-Pain is seeking the remaining $489,047.76 he's owed, plus prejudgment interest, and his attorney fees paid.

XXL has reached out to T-Pain's attorneys for comment.

T-Pain and Akon share a lengthy creative partnership in the music industry. Teddy P was initially signed to Akon's label as a songwriter before he launched his solo career. The Tallahassee, Fla., native penned two songs — "I Can't Wait" and "Holla Holla" on Akon's multi-platinum 2006 album, Konvicted. Akon return the favor with a guest feature on T-Pain's 2007 song "Bartender" from his Epiphany project.

Watch T-Pain's Video "Bartender" Featuring Akon

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