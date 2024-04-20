A Leaked Snippet of Ye’s Unconfirmed Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘Like That (Remix)’ Surfaces – Report

A snippet of Ye's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" has surfaced online.

Snippet of Ye, Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" Leaks

On Saturday (April 20), Ye appeared on The Download podcast and unveiled his verse on the remix of Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That." The song features the Chicago rapper-producer spitting tawdry double entendres over Young Metro's synthesized productions.

"Yeah, you see they try to count me out/I like that/We just hit No. 1, we right back," he raps, referring to his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, reigning the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks in a row.

XXL has reached out to both Ye and Metro Boomin's camps to confirm the validity of Ye's verse and the remix.

Kendrick Lamar Causes a Firestorm With His Verse on "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar shook up the rap game back in March with his fiery verse on "Like That," which appeared on Future and Young Metro's We Don't Trust You project. On the song, the Compton rhymer blasted his rap rival Drake.

The song has also sparked a lyrical diss-athon among rappers. Rick Ross has jumped into the fray with his diss track against Drake. Also, there's a rap battle between Chris Brown and Quavo.

Listen to Ye's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" below.

Listen to Ye's Verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)"