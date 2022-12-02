Takeoff Murder Suspect Arrested

UPDATE (Dec. 2):

Patrick Clark, the man charged with killing Takeoff, may have been planning to flee the country when he was arrested on Thursday (Dec. 1). According to TMZ, prosecutors in Houston say Clark applied for an expedited passport following Takeoff's murder and submitted an itinerary for a trip to Mexico. When police apprehended Clark, he had reportedly received the passport and also had a large amount of cash with him.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 2):

Police in Houston have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Troy Finner, chief of police for the Houston Police Department, announced during a press conference that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Takeoff, which occurred outside a bowling alley in Houston last month. He was apprehended on Dec. 1. Cameron Joshua, 22, has also been arrested in connection to the crime. He was taken into custody on Nov. 22 and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Homicide detective Michael Borrow spoke at the press conference and revealed the arrests were made due in large part to surveillance video gathered from the scene. They have received very little help from the people who were there. He also confirmed Takeoff was an innocent bystander and not involved in a dice game that preceded the shooting.

News first broke that Takeoff had been killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Quavo, Takeoff and around 40 other people were standing outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston following a private party when an argument escalated to gunfire. Takeoff was struck in the head or neck area. Two other people were also shot and transported to the hospital. Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene.

Video of the chaotic aftermath of the shooting as well as 911 audio surfaced on the internet. The video clip shows, Takeoff laying on the flood in a pool of blood. Quavo is also seen in the video trying to get assistance for this nephew and bandmate. The death came less than a month after Quavo and Takeoff released their first album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links.

Takeoff was laid to rest following a huge memorial at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11.

See Mugshots of the Two Men Charged in Connection to Takeoff's Murder Below