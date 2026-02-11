Takeoff Murder Trial to Begin in November

The trial for the man accused of murdering Takeoff in 2022 is set to take place in November.

On Tuesday (Feb. 10), Patrick Clark, the man police say shot and killed the Migos member during an argument following a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, had a pre-trial hearing in Harris County Court. During the hearing, his trial date was set for Nov. 5.

The trial will begin almost four years to the date that Takeoff tragically lost his life in a shooting at a private afterparty on Nov. 1, 2022. According to witnesses, shots rang out during a dispute while several men were gambling in the lobby. Takeoff was not partaking in the dice game, nor the argument. However, according to the police, he was an innocent bystander. The rapper was struck in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman was also shot in the head during the incident, but survived. Authorities identified Clark, who is also a local DJ, as the shooter through surveillance video. He was arrested a month after the shooting and pleaded not guilty. He has been out on a $1 million bail for the past three years.

In June of 2023, Takeoff's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling. In 2024, owners of 810 moved to dismiss the suit, claiming Takeoff died from his own actions.

XXL has reached out to Quality Control for comment.

See Court Records Showing Patrick Clark's Trial Date

See 47 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.