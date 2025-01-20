Takeoff Murder Trial Looms as Case Drags On

It's been over two years since beloved Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1, 2020, and the trial for the man arrested for the crime continues to loom as the case drags on in court.

Takeoff Murder Trial Update

Patrick Xavier Clark, 35, and Cameron Joshua, 24, were both arrested a month after Takeoff's death and charged in connection to the killing, with Clark being charged with murder and Joshua being hit with weapons charges. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander and was shot following an argument after a dice in front of 810 Billards and Bowling.

In January of 2023, Clark was released on a $1 million bond. He was indicted by a grand jury that May. Since then, the case has seemingly been moving at a snail's pace, with Clark's legal team filing several motions for discovery of evidence and requests from the judge. Most recently, last November, Clark asked for and was granted $20,000 for a Senior Visualization Analyst and Defense Expert to assist with his case.

There has also been an internal investigation that has appeared to complicate things. Last April, it was reported by Houston's ABC 13 News that Rochelle Austen, a former analyst at Houston Forensic Science Center, was fired after documents show she allegedly committed evidence processing errors that may impact several cases, with one being the murder of Takeoff.

Police used surveillance footage that allegedly shows Clark firing the gun that killed Takeoff as well as DNA evidence from a wine bottle Clark was holding at the time to arrest and charge him with the crime. Clark's case was not one of the cases listed as being mishandled by Austen. However, it opens the door for Clark's defense to call foul in their case as well.

Patrick Clark's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Jan. 20).

XXL has reached out to his attorney for comment.