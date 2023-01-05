The man police believe fired the fatal shots that killed Migos rapper Takeoff has been released from jail on a $1 million bond.

The suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and his legal team have been haggling with Judge Josh Hill to get his bond lowered in the case. On Thursday (Jan. 5), XXL obtained documents that show Clark was released after finally securing a bond for $1 million. He was reportedly released on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

According to NBC's local Houston news outlet KPRC-TV, Clark must surrender his passport and will be monitored by GPS as part of his bond conditions. His next court date is scheduled for March 9. The judge in the case was initially seeking a $2 million bond, but the amount was reduced last month.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022, following a private event at the location. The shooting was preceded by an altercation that broke out at the venue where police say around 40 people were present. Takeoff, who police say was an innocent bystander in the incident, died on the scene. Two other victims suffered non life-treating injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Just over a month after the shooting, on Dec. 2, 2022, Houston Police made two arrests in connection with the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder. Cameron Joshua, 22, was also arrested. He was taken into custody on Nov. 22 and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, Clark had applied for an expedited passport, citing an upcoming trip to Mexico, in the days after the killing and was arrested with a large amount of cash. Clark has proclaimed his innocence and was even granted $5,000 by Judge Hill to hire a private investigator to look into the case.

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department and Patrick Xavier Clark's attorney for comment.