Takeoff’s Parents Fight Over Who Should Receive Wrongful Death Settlement Money – Report

The late Takeoff's parents are reportedly at odds over how to divide the money received from the wrongful death lawsuit over his 2022 murder.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday (June 24), Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, doesn't feel his father, Kenneth Ball, should receive anything because he was absent for a majority of the former Migos rapper's life.

Tatiana was the person who filed the lawsuit in Texas and won, but now is coming up against Kenneth amid the probate case. In her filed response to how the funds should be divided, Tatiana said she shared a "close, loving and nurturing relationship" with her son throughout his life, raising him as a single mother and providing nearly all financial support until he reached adulthood.

She also said she continued supporting him as he built his music career, before Takeoff later began covering many of her expenses, including housing, vehicles, clothing, food and utilities. Noting Kenneth's absence, she added that he provided "negligible financial support and effectively no emotional support," and did not receive any financial assistance from their son after his success.

For his part, however, Kenneth is arguing that even though he was absent, he's still entitled to a share of the settlement money. He also wants the state of Texas to handle the matter, while Tatiana wants Georgia to do so, especially because it's where the probate case was filed.

The judge not yet ruled on the matter.

XXL has reached out to reps for Takeoff for comment.

See Best-Selling Hip-Hop Projects in 2026 So Far