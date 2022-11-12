Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a dice game in Houston.

In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," he wrote. "Since we were kids you have been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move."

Elsewhere in the letter, Quavo described Takeoff's calm and cool demeanor.

"Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!!" he wrote. "Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn't changing his mind fa na, not even Unc [Offset] could, you just gotta let me cool off for bout 30 mins."

Quavo also talked about Take's passion for music and attested that it was Takeoff who created the triplet flow (or Migos Flow).

"He never worried about titles, credit or what man got the most shine, that wasn't him," he wrote. "He didn't care about none of that as long we brought it back home to the family!"

Quavo concluded his letter thanking Takeoff for being a such a huge blessing in his life and other family members as well.

"I'm proud to say I've seen your blessings, I've seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke," he wrote. "You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live."

You can read Quavo's entire tribute to Takeoff below.

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. CST Tuesday morning (Nov. 1). According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred after an altercation broke out while the group of men were standing outside the venue and someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally striking the Migos member. Quavo was also present but not injured during the shooting.

Video has surfaced of the event leading up to the shooting that shows Quavo arguing with another individual over basketball. Shortly afterward, shots rings out and people scatter. A video has also surfaced of the aftermath of the incident that appears to show Takeoff on the ground and Quavo nearby in a panic. Takeoff was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Two other people were shot as well and taken to the hospital in civilian vehicles with non life-threading injuries.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's team and the Houston Police Department for comment.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of the Migos, with Quavo being his uncle and Offset being his cousin. Takeoff was 28 at the time of his death.

Quavo and Takeoff are on the heels of releasing their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, which dropped last month. They released the video for the single "Messy" yesterday (Oct. 31).

Read Quavo's Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff Below