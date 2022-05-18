Migos Breakup Rumors Spark After Offset Unfollows Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram

Is this the end of the Migos?

On Wednesday (May 18), Twitter account @Kurrco noticed that Offset had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Generally seen as the millennial sign that a breakup of some sort is afoot, naturally, rumors began to circulate that the close-knit rappers are disbanding.

"Migos done finally split up lol damn," one person tweeted.

"Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles," another person typed.

"Rap is dying. thug arrested, migos may have split, keed died, wtf is goin on this week man," someone else added to the Twitter conversation.

The news of possible troubles within the Migos camp comes the same day that it was announced that Quavo and Takeoff will be dropping new music as a duo called Unc and Phew, a reference to their familial bond. The song is titled "Hotel Lobby." It is unclear if this played a role in any friction that may be occurring.

Previously, the trio seemed as close as any rap group, with all three members releasing solo albums and group projects, including their most recent LP, Culture III, in 2021. During a December 2018 interview with XXL, the trio talked about sticking together despite working separately.

“This shit is just showcase,” Offset said of the solo releases. “We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be home team. But the group is for all the shit.”

“All of the great groups that we’ve seen have never let their group be what they could have been,” Quavo added. “Ain’t nothing gonna stop us but us and God. Everything else is in this water.”

XXL has reached out to the Migos' rep for comment.

See more reactions to speculation of a Migos split below.