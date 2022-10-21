Quavo and Takeoff Choose Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs

Quavo and Takeoff were asked to choose between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the latest episode of Drink Champs and both Migos members went with Nicki.

On Friday (Oct. 21), the podcast version of the new Drinks Champs interview with Unc and Phew debuted. During the podcast segment called Quick Time With Slime, where guest are required to make a choice between two things or take a shot of liquor, the duo was asked to pick between Bardi and the head Barb in charge. The question initially triggers a chuckle from the Atlanta rappers. After a short time to mull it over, Quavo responds first.

"I'ma say, uh. I'ma say Nicki," he answers.

Takeoff quickly concurs. "I was finna say the same thing. That's crazy," he adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Quavo and Takeoff were asked about participating in Verzuz, with N.O.R.E. asking if a hypothetical Migos Verzuz would include Offset.

"Shit, if that check right," Takeoff responded.

For the past five months, there has been speculation abound as to whether the Migos have completely called it quits as a trio. Some have even speculated Cardi may have played a role in the rift. Problems became public in May when Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Shortly afterward, Quavo and Takeoff began putting out music as a duo, with Offset following suit and announcing a solo project. The only question is whether or not the move is permanent.

Check Out Quavo and Takeoff Choosing Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B on Drink Champs Below