Migos’ Takeoff Denies Raping Woman at a Party

Takeoff of the Migos has denied that he raped a woman at a party in Los Angeles back in June.

Following reports of an unidentified woman suing the rapper and accusing him of raping her at a house party, Takeoff's attorney told XXL on Wednesday (Aug. 5) that these allegations are false.

"On behalf of Takeoff, we have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence," Takeoff's lawyer, Drew Findling said in a statement. "What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."

The attorney goes on to claim the lawsuit filed against his client is an attempt at extortion. "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality," he continues. "In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

As previously reported, the woman, who has identified herself as Jane Doe in her lawsuit, claims that Takeoff raped her at a party thrown by DJ Durel, Migos' official DJ, after she denied his advances.

The woman's attorney told XXL that in addition to filing the civil lawsuit against the Quality Control Records artist, she is also trying to have the case escalated to a criminal level.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's lawyer for a comment on this matter.