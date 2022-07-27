Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset.

On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.

"Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase," an announcement on the event's website reads.

This will be the first time a national recording artist has performed at the event, according to the website.

"The addition of world-famous hip hop act, Migos, to the 2022 National Battle of the Bands lineup is a gigantic milestone, merging popular hip hop with the spirit and soul of music produced by our nation’s finest HBCU marching bands," said NBOTB executive producer Derek Webber. "We’re thrilled that spectators will get to see the iconic band showcase and a premier hip hop performance with the same ticket."

Rumors of the Migos breaking up began back in May, when Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. The same week, Quavo and Takeoff released the single "Hotel Lobby" as the duo Unc and Phew, a nod to their familial bond. A few days later, Quavo refused to answer questions about if the group had disbanded or not. In June, the group pulled out of their scheduled performance at The Governors Ball in New York City.

See the Advertisement for Migos' Upcoming Show Below