Quavo Refuses to Answer Questions About Migos Breakup – Watch

Speculation about the possible breakup of the Migos has been running rampant and Quavo is remaining mum on the situation.

On Thursday afternoon (May 19), just hours after news broke that trouble was afoot among the Atlanta-based group, TMZ caught up with the Georgia rapper outside Los Angeles International Airport. When asked the status of the group, Quavo simply didn't answer the question. When pressed to give fans an update, Quavo contemplated his answer for several seconds but could only muster, "Uh, nah."

When asked if he was going solo, Quavo promoted his new single with Takeoff titled "Hotel Lobby," which was released today (May 20). He refused to give any more details on the reported beef that is going on between group members.

As previously reported, on Thursday, red flags went up for Migos fans when it was noticed that Offset unfollowed Takeoff and Quavo on Instagram. The strange but obviously purposeful act was observed around the same time it was announced that Quavo and Takeoff would be dropping music as a duo called Unc & Phew. It is unclear if this is what caused the protentional rift among the trio.

All three members have been silent on the topic since news broke that there may be issues. Quavo's Instagram bio still reads, "HUNCHO 1/3rd Of Greatest Group In The World MIGOS." While Offset's Twitter information still lists him as "OFFSET 1/3 OF @MIGOS GREATEST GROUP ALIVE."

XXL has reached out to the Migos' camp for comment.

Check out the awkward video of Quavo refusing to give an update on the status of the Migos below.