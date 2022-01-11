Quavo Wins College Football Championship Bet Against Drake, Tells Drizzy to Pay Up

YK Osiris is not the only artist owing money in 2022, as Drake appears to have lost a sports bet against Quavo for some big dividends.

On Monday night (Jan. 10), Quavo victoriously jumped on his Instagram page to gloat at Drake following the Georgia Bulldogs' 33-18 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. the same night. The Migos rapper, who put his money on the Bulldogs to win, called out Drizzy, who obviously lost the bet, and told Drake to pay up.

In the clip, Quavo is at the game and wonders why the OVO Sound leader is not picking up his phone. "He ain't answer the phone," Honcho said. "I need my chips with dip, baby. I need my chips with dip. My boy."

For clarity sake, Quavo is talking about chips as in cash, not the tasty, dipping snack. It's unclear how much money the bet was between the two superstar rappers, but Drizzy is known to place five-figure wagers with his rap peers.

But Quavo is not worried about Drake not paying up promptly, unlike YK Osiris. In an Instagram post about Quay winning his sports bet against Drake, the Atlanta rapper delivered a joke at YK's expense in the comment section.

"[DRAKE] GON PAY THO," Quavo wrote and added a cash bag emoji. "HE’S NOT YK OSIRIS." Ouch!

For the record, YK promised to be IOU-free this year. "All my debts are clear, OK," he said in an IG video last month. "All my debts are clear. Starting Jan. 1."

Back to Quavo. The 30-year-old rapper has posted a photoshopped image on his IG of his head on a Georgia Bulldogs player, holding up the championship trophy with $100 bills falling from the sky. Clearly, this is a dig at Drake and a reminder that he’s waiting for his COD—cash on demand.

Check out some more photos and clips below.