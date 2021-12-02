Drake Makes YK Osiris Perform in Drizzy’s House to Pay Off $60,000 Debt – Watch

YK Osiris may have a few music industry debts, but he's repaying Drake with a cappella vocals.

Drake made YK perform inside his lavish home in Toronto to pay off the singer's supposed massive debt. On Thursday (Dec. 2), YK shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself making good on the debt. Apparently, the South Florida singer owed Drizzy a whopping $60,000.

In the clip, Drake jokingly demands that YK sing his 2019 track “Worth It” in order to wipe the debt clean. “You owe me 60 bands and you have to perform the song in the crib,” Drizzy tells him. "I’m giving you an out.”

“I’m not Baby, I’m not Boosie," the 6 God continued. "You don’t owe me two racks or five racks. You owe me 60 bands and I’m playing the song right now. You ready?”

YK was hesitant at first, but agreed to sing the song after Drake told YK he won’t owe him any money if he performs the song.

When Drake played the song, YK jumped up and began to sing the first lines—“I would give you the world, baby girl/You just gotta be worth it, uh, uh, uh”—with every emotion in his body.

Drizzy and several other people, who can't been seen, are laughing hysterically in the video.

YK Osiris’ latest video comes after he shared some clips via his IG Story of the rooms in Drake's home on Tuesday. In one video, the 23-year-old artist was amazed by the OVO Sound leader’s trophy room, which features his Grammy trophies, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and more—all encased in clear glass and sealed containers.

"This is what you call fucking greatness," he said while filming the room. "It's crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God, on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my god. Wow. It's nasty, man. It's nasty in here. Shit gets real messy, man."

YK is not out of debt just yet. It’s unclear if he satisfied the outstanding $5,000 bill he owes to Lil Baby.

Watch below to see YK Osiris perform in Drake’s house to pay off his $60,000 debt.