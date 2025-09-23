Gunna Confirms Collab Album With Offset Is Coming

Gunna recently confirmed he has a collab album with Offset on the way.

On Monday night (Sept. 22), Wunna was the special guest for Apple Music's One Night Only at the Apple Music Radio Studio in Los Angeles. The chat featured the Atlanta rapper opening up about his relationship with frequent collaborator Offset.

"The way we work is organic, it's not forced," Gunna says. "When we get together, it's more or less fun. We having a good time. He come with the beats, or I might come with the beats. Turbo come in and we just collaborate. We actually put that battery in each other back when we in the studio, too. That's how the music sound how it sound, too."

When asked by host Ebro Darden about the possibility of a Gunna and Offset collab project, Wunna confirmed one is already in motion.

"Definitely," Gunna says. "It's in the works. We spacing it out. He dropped his album. I dropped my album. I was on his. He was on mine. I feel like that is sprinkles and breadcrumbs for us to give you that meal soon."

Offset was the first hip-hop artist to work with Gunna when he was released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The two collabed on the 2024 track "Prada Dem" and have since worked together multiple times, including the recent songs "At My Purest" and "Different Species."

Watch Gunna Reveal He Has a Collab Album With Offset on the Way