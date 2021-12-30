Quavo Sued for Allegedly Beating Up Limo Driver – Report

Quavo is reportedly facing a lawsuit from a Las Vegas limo driver who claims the Migos member and rapper's crew assaulted him.

On Thursday (Dec. 30), TMZ published a report that claims Quavo is being sued for an alleged incident that occurred over Independence Day weekend in Sin City back in July. According to the suit obtained by the celebrity news site, the unnamed driver picked up the group from an area club and was to take them to the Virgin Hotel. The driver claims the ride went left when members of the entourage accused him of leaving someone in their team behind and began berating him.

The driver goes on to claim he tried to smooth things over with the group but was told to "shut the fuck up." He then claims he was hit with a bottle and a group of as many as five people assaulted him. The limo driver states hotel staff witnessed the alleged beating but looked the other way. The driver claims he suffered physically and mentally because of the alleged public incident. He's suing Quavo, Migos Touring and the hotel for unspecified compensation.

XXL has reached out to Migos' team for comment.

After a three-year hiatus, Migos enjoyed a comeback year in 2021. The Atlanta trio released their long-awaited album, Culture III, back in June. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 130,000 copies in its first week on streaming services. The album, which features guest appearances from Drake, Future, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and more, is noted as one of the best of 2021.

Part of Quavo's year was filled with drama, however, as he went through a public breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Saweetie.