Migos Say They Belong on Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore

The rap Mount Rushmore conversation made its way to social media last month following a photoshopped image of J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Drake on the famed granite structure, created by RapCaviar, circulating online. The topic later became narrowed down to a regional level after a photo featuring a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta-bred rappers landed on the ’Net. Jeezy, Future, Rich Homie Quan and Lil Baby were included. Migos have since chimed in, saying that they actually belong on the structure because of their contributions to the rap game in their city.

During a new interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, which premiered on the morning radio show's official YouTube on Wednesday (June 16), the ATL-bred rap trio affirmed that they're trailblazers in their hometown's rap scene and should be credited as such.

"Shout-out to the city, but all time, though," Offset says when asked if Migos feel they should be on Atlanta's Mount Rushmore for their influence over the last decade or overall.

Quavo then replies, "Us, Gucci [Mane]," when responding to cohost DJ Envy inquiring about who else should be on the monument.

"We gotta have our head connected as one, so that's one," Takeoff tells. "Then I'd say Gucci, like [Quavo] said. Tip."

The topic then shifted to the best rappers in Atlanta of all time.

"All time Atlanta? You gotta put OutKast on there," Quavo suggests.

Take' adds, "I'll put OutKast as one. I was just finna say that OutKast is one."

’Set concurs, "Got to put OutKast."

The trio then gave flowers to Lil Jon, who popularized crunk and snap music in the mid-2000s, saying that he should be on Atlanta's hip-hop Mount Rushmore as well.

"He created a lot of lanes for Atlanta, so you got to put the boy Lil Jon on there," Offset concludes.

Migos' sentiment on their group belonging on A-Town's rap Mount Rushmore appears to be an extension from an interview the Quality Control Music rhymers recently did with The New Yorker magazine, published on Tuesday (June 15).

Based on the aforementioned ATL Mount Rushmore, which was shared on Twitter via My Mixtapez, Takeoff said of the image and seemingly the overall conversation, "They count us out ’cause we in a group."

Offset added, "It should be a little circle with all three heads like boom boom boom on that Mount Rushmore. Cause we done birthed a lot of this."

NBA champion LeBron James weighed in on this Mount Rushmore debate recently as well. He chose Future to sit among J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Drake. However, Nicki Minaj wasn't feeling LeBron's stance on the 2010s rap Mount Rushmore dialogue one bit.

"Never thought I’d get the opportunity to give you the alley oop," she wrote to the basketball star via Twitter. "But you almost had it. It’s N I C K I…EMMMM I N A J!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The Atlanta rap Mount Rushmore discussion comes on the heels of the release of Migos' latest album, Culture III, which apparently ends the trilogy of their Culture series. The effort, which arrived on June 11, features appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Check out the exchange about the greatest rappers from the ATL around the 14:38-mark below.