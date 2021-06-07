Offset Thinks Rappers Are Taking Migos’ Flow and Not Giving Them Credit

Offset wants his group, the Migos, to get some credit where he feels credit is due.

In a Billboard interview published on Monday (June 7), the member of the hip-hop three-piece believes that rappers have taken the group's rhyme flow, but hasn't given them their proper credit.

"It's a fact. If you go back in time and listen to music prior to 2013, the cadence and the flow didn't matter. It was more about the bars and what you're saying," Offset explains. "Now, people get away with not saying nothing as long as the cadence and flow are good, and I feel like we created that. We did."

’Set thinks that people seem to have forgotten about their hip-hop history and the artists who have made a big impact on rap culture.

"I remember when Quavo was most influential in 2013. It just don't be no respect given but that's how my generation is anyway," he says. "A lot of kids don't know about Tupac Shakur and don't respect it. It just be blowing my mind. I just take it as, you gotta keep proving to people who you are. And that's OK with me, because that's been my life story."

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset also acknowledges himself, Quavo and Takeoff for making trap music go mainstream.

"We made this trap [style] go pop," the Father of 4 rhymer tells. "They don't talk about that. We made trap go pop talking about selling pounds and bricks, and we hit Billboard No. 1. Hip-hop artists weren't going No. 1 like that, but now it just be 'bang, bang, bang.'"

The Migos have a big week ahead of them. The ATL trio are set to release their long-awaited album Culture III on Friday (June 11). The Quality Control Music artists first announced the release of the third and final installment to their Culture album series on May 17.