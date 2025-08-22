Offset Blames Cheating, Cooking and More for Failed Marriage to Cardi B

Offset opens up about the reasons his marriage to Cardi B was in shambles and ended in divorce on his new album, Kiari.

Offset Addresses Fail Marriage to Cardi B

On Friday (Aug. 22), the former Migos member released his third solo album, which finds him addressing his failed marriage to Cardi B on multiple tracks. The former couple has been at odds since Bardi filed for divorce a second time last August. It looks like Offset felt that his new album was the time to put everything on front street.

Get our free mobile app

What Did Offset Say About Cardi B on His New Album?

On the song "Folgers," he raps: “Bi**h aint never happy why you think yo ni**a cheat/10 karat diamond had to swap the wedding ring.”

The album's final track, "Move On," Offset details why the rollercoaster marriage ended.

"I'm tryna move on in peace, "I'ma tryna move on/Happy for you, why you aint happy for me?" he rhymes on the chorus.

"I'll take the blame, OK/I'll take the shame, OK/Not playing ya games today/We look like some fools/You got yo get back so I had to get back/It’s 50 to 2," he raps, referencing the couple's infidelities.

Later on in the song, he gives more details about why they grew apart after declaring, "F**k the time that we had it’s erased."

"You never cooked ni**as no food," he adds. "You just want to go out to Nobu/Telling me sh*t that you don’t do/Telling me sh*t that you won’t do/You f**ked around with the wrong dude/Hope yo next ni**a will be great."

Read More: 12 Rappers That Got Divorced

Check out Offset calling out Cardi B on the new song "Move On" below.

Listen to Offset Address His Marriage to Cardi B on "Move On"