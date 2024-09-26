Cardi B Claims Offset Won’t Let Her Move On and Wants Court Wars, He Accuses Her of Having Sex While Pregnant

Cardi B claims in a series of Instagram Live videos that Offset won't let her move on and he responds by accusing her of having sex while pregnant.

Cardi B and Offset Beef Explodes Online

Cardi B and Offset are in the middle of their second divorce and things recently got ugly between the former couple online. On Wednesday night (Sept. 25), Bardi went on Instagram Live and began airing out the former Migos member's dirty laundry.

"Narcissism is at a all-time high," Cardi says in the video below. "You know what I find so crazy? That a ni**a thing he can just buy a b**ch. I love me sh*t, but you can't buy me no more muthaf**ka."

She continued: "I find it funny that ni**as thing they can f**k on anything, but when I start talking to ni**as, you want to threaten me with taking sh*t that I worked my a*s off for. You wanna play those games with me, we can play those games, too. You wanna take my sh*t because I moved on? Move on. Why can't you move on? It's no fun when mamma got the gun, right?"

Offset responded with a comment on Cardi's Live where he accused her of having sex while pregnant.

"U f**ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!" he commented. Cardi went on to go on Live two more times, telling fans about Offset's infidelities and his desperate attempts to get back at her. He again responded, this time in the comment section of an Instagram blog about Cardi's Live.

"The fact u keep going shows u hurt leave alone don't you got a ni**a ain't we divorced," he posted. "Everybody can see I don't want you! It's OK I'm not talking about this [no more] all love u will be calling me after couple months u my BM I won."

Cardi got the last laugh.

"Lmaaooooooooooooooo coming from the same one who had to DM me all weekend crashing out because he was blocked," she responded to his comment. "Hurt cause I was going to Paris. He right it will be my last time talking about his lame a*s."

She then exposed desperate text messages from Offset where he questions if she will take him back and concludes by asking if he can pleasure himself with her on the phone.

Cardi B and Offset End Marriage Again

Cardi B and Offset's rollercoaster relationship appears to be over, again. Last month, she filed for divorce from the Atlanta rapper a little over a month before giving birth to their third child. Cardi previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020. However, they were able to settle their differences. This time seems different.

Check out Cardi B and Offset's online argument below.

Watch Cardi B Call Out Offset and His Response

Offset responds to Cardi B. offsetyrn/Instagram loading...