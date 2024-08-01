Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset for the Second Time Amid Pregnancy Rumors – Report

Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset for the second time amid rumors she's pregnant.

Cardi B Files Divorce Again

On Thursday (Aug. 1), TMZ reported that Cardi B filed the official divorce paperwork to separate from her husband Offset legally. Despite ongoing rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi during their time together, the sources claim their split has nothing to do with infidelity. Instead, the divorce appears to be "a long time coming," because "they're just disconnected from each other."

Cardi B is also seeking primary custody of their children Kulture and Wave.

The news comes after TMZ spotted Cardi out and about in New York City on Wednesday (July 30) with what appeared to be a baby bump. Her team went to intense lengths to cover Cardi up with umbrellas.

XXL has reached out to a representative for Cardi and Offset for further comment.

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset

Cardi had previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020. That filing included a summons to Offset, as well as an automatic standing order, which applies to all divorce cases file in the Family Division of the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The "WAP" rapper also sought for full custody of 2-year-old Kulture during that filing as well. Cardi said she, "is a fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child."

However, Cardi withdrew the documents shortly after filing.

The pair were married in 2017, but a few months after their one-year anniversary in 2018 Cardi B shared that she and Offset were parting ways, and they've been attempting to mend the relationship ever since.

