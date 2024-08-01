Cardi B has answered the burning question that many people have been asking for the past couple of months: she is indeed pregnant.

Cardi B Announces Pregnancy

On Thursday afternoon (Aug. 1), Cardi B shared the news via Instagram that she is expecting her third child. She did so with photos of herself wearing a red gown exposing her baby bump, with a long red fur coat draped on her shoulder. In the lengthy post, she began, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Cardi went on to share her excitement for her unborn child, seemingly speaking directly to them. "Reminded me that I can have it all!" she said. "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Within the post, which appears to confirm her recently announced separation from husband Offset, Cardi B didn't share the gender of her child. However, she will now have three children, as she currently has a daughter named Kulture, 6, and a son named Wave, 6, both with the Atlanta rapper.

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset

The news of Cardi B's pregnancy announcement comes shortly after reports began circulating that she has filed for a divorce from her husband, Offset, after seven years of marriage. In a report from TMZ this morning, it was said that the separation "was a long time coming" and that the former couple were "disconnected from each other." Rumors of infidelity were debunked as the cause of the divorce. She's also seeking primary custody.

Cardi filed for divorce from ’Set in 2020 as well, but ultimately withdrew the filing.

See photos from Cardi B's pregnancy announcement below.

Cardi B Announces Pregnancy and Shares Photos