Cardi B Calls Out Donald Trump After He Makes Concerning Promise About Police Officers Getting Federal Immunity

Cardi B calls out Donald Trump after he made a concerning promise about police officers getting federal immunity if he becomes president again this past weekend.

On Saturday (July 27), Cardi B hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address some remarks Donald Trump made during his rally in St. Cloud, Minn. earlier that day. In his lengthy speech, which can be viewed below, the former President promised to give police officers legal protection against any wrongdoings they commit if he's elected to a second term. Trump served as the 45th president of the U.S. from 2017 to 2021.

"We're going to give immunity to police so that they can do their job," Donald Trump stated. "I'm giving federal immunity to police officers so they can do their job."

After a video of Trump's speech hit the internet, Cardi B penned an enraged response, referencing the killing of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who was shot on July 6 by police in her home in Springfield, Ill.

"AFTER WATCHING SONYA MASSEY GET KILLED IN 4K …..just wow ….he never changed," the Bronx rapper typed in a tweet below.

On July 26, Cardi B also went to X to respond to other promises that Donald Trump made regarding his presidential run. During the political figure's rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., he told Christian followers that if he was elected again they'd never have to hit the polls again.

"You've got to get out and vote," Trump stated. "In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote."

In turn, the rapper questioned Donald Trump's vow to his faith-based supporters.

"Whistle blowing a dictatorship ? [thinking emoji]," Cardi B wrote.

In the past, Cardi B has made it clear that she'd never support the Republican party. Although Joe Biden is a Democrat, she doesn't want him or Trump back in office.

Cardi B Shows Support for Kamala Harris

Although Cardi B wasn't too fond of Joe Biden's presidential run, she is voicing concern for how some people are treating Vice President and the current Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a misogynistic manner. She is running in the upcoming November election.

On July 25, Bardi hit up X Spaces to defend Kamala Harris from anti-feministic comments made about her online.

"I always knew how people are when it comes to women, but the disrespect?" the rapper stated. "Listen, if you don’t like her as a politician, that's you. But if you disrespect her because she's a woman? It's very disgusting," the rapper expressed.

Cardi B once supported Biden in the 2020 election after she initially aided Sen. Bernie Sanders, but her views changed after Biden's time in office.

