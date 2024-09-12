Cardi B Gives Birth to Third Child With Offset

Cardi B has given birth to her third child with Offset.

Cardi B Welcomes Her Third Child With Offset

On Thursday (Sept. 12), Cardi B announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her third child with Offset. In photos and videos, which can be seen below, Bardi offered a look at her new bundle of joy. The Bronx rapper reveals that not only is her new baby a girl, but that she gave birth last Saturday.

"The prettiest little thing [two flower emojis] 9/7/24 [heart emojis]," Cardi B penned.

With her daughter's official arrival, her fans will continue to anticipate the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. She's apparently more than three-quarters of the way done with her new album. A representative for Cardi B also confirmed with XXL that the rapper still plans to drop her LP this year.

Cardi B and Offset Are Proud Parents to Three Children

Cardi B has always put family first despite being a popular artist in high demand. Whether it's bringing in the holidays together or securing new projects for her little ones, the rapper effortlessly highlights her powers as a supermom. With Cardi B and Offset's newest addition to the family, they officially have three children. The two rappers share a 6-year-old daughter named Kulture and a 2-year-old son named Wave.

On Aug. 1, Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she was expecting her third child after news broke that she was divorcing Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power," Cardi B wrote at the time.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns, and tests lying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she continued.

Earlier that day, TMZ revealed on their website that the former couple's divorce filing reportedly documented Cardi's request to Offset to pay child support for all three kids once the separation is finalized. The blog also revealed some tea they received from the two rappers' associates. According to the anonymous source, Cardi and Offset's split has nothing to do with infidelity. The break-up was "a long time coming," because "they're just disconnected from each other."

A rep for Cardi confirmed the separation news with XXL as well.

Take a look at Cardi B revealing that she gave birth to her third child with Offset below.

Watch Cardi B Announce the Arrival of Her Third Child With Offset

