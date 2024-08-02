Cardi B Still Plans to Drop Sophomore Album This Year With New Baby on the Way

Cardi B still plans to drop her sophomore album this year with a new baby on the way.

Cardi B Still Plans to Drop New Music This Year

On Friday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported that sources close to Cardi B are confident the rapper will still drop her highly-anticipated sophomore album this year, even though she announced that she is pregnant and divorcing her husband Offset on Thursday (Aug. 1).

The sources allegedly told TMZ that Cardi is more than three-quarters of the way done with her new album, which means there's still a good amount of work left to be done in the next four months.

A representative for Cardi B confirmed with XXL that the rapper still plans to drop an album this year.

Cardi B Delays Sophomore Album Again

The update comes after Cardi herself said in May that she'd be pushing back the release of her sophomore album to 2025.

Cardi's response followed a fan suggesting she take a break from social media following comments she directed at an impatient X user over a lack of new music.

"Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a*s," Cardi wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."

It's been six years since Cardi B released her Grammy Award-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. She had previously promised that she'd be dropping a new album in 2024, saying back in March she wasn't going to let her anxiety distract her from dropping music.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say," she said in a video shared on social media. "If I do a song, I'm just gon' f**king drop it. Well, I have no choice because I'm dropping my album this year. So, stay tuned for the announcement. But, don't play with me."

To be fair, the Bronx rapper has been dropping new music, including her latest singles "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Enough (Miami)." The latter peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.